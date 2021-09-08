Pen Studios in a statement said #RRR, #GangubaiKathiawadi and #Attack are “magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres”

Pen Studios will release the much-hyped movies RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Attack in cinemas and not OTT platforms, as per Chairman and MD JayantilalGada. The studio issued the clarification after reports surfaced that the films will have a digital release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Pen Studio’s official statement on social media. The statement called reports about Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, and John Abraham’s Attack going in for a digital release over a theatrical one as “untrue”. It added that the “magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres”.

Check out the statement here

The three films in question are big-budget releases whose release dates are hanging balance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RRR is based on the story of real-life tribal leaders Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Directed by Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli, the film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, and Ray Stevenson. It is believed that the release of the film could be pushed from 13 October this year to 2022 due to the uncertainty over the reopening of cinema halls in the country.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi sees the Highway actor play the role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful and respected madams in the 1960s in Mumbai’s red-light district Kamathipura. The 28-year-old actor has called being in the Sanjay Bhansali directorial venture a “gigantic life-changing experience". Bhansali is also co-producer of the movie along with Pen Studios.

John Abraham starrer Attack was supposed to hit theatres on Independence Day 2021, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The film is set against a hostage crisis and features an ‘Attack’ team led by Abraham. The action flick is directed by debutante Lakshya Raj Anand and also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.