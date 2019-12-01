Attack: John Abraham's upcoming action thriller, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, to release on 14 August, 2020

John Abraham is starring in and producing his next project, an action film titled Attack. Directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand, it is slated to release on 14 August, 2020. The narrative will reportedly revolve around a hostage crisis and will feature Abraham as a lone ranger who ultimately saves the day.

Attack is produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan and Ajay Kapoor's Kyta Productions along with John's JA Entertainment. The producers had previously collaborated on Parmanu and Romeo Akbar Walter(RAW). Alongside the announcement, the makers also shared Abraham's first look from the film. He can be seen wielding a weapon in the image.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet will be seen in supporting roles.

Here is the announcement

#IndependenceDay weekend yet again for John Abraham... #Attack to release on 14 Aug 2020... Stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet... Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand... PEN Studios [Jayantilal Gada], JA Entertainment [John Abraham] and Ajay Kapoor presentation. pic.twitter.com/5qkDfwSSdm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2019

Abraham's last serious, nationalist sentiment-driven films Satyameva Jayate (2018) and Batla House (2019), were also released during the Independence Day week.

While talking about the upcoming action film, Abraham told Indo Asian News Service, "At JA Entertainment, we believe in 'content first'. It is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience. Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love. I am happy that Dheeraj and Ajay are on board this very interesting project."

Abraham's recent project was the comedy Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series & Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios, and co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey, and Sanjeev Joshi. Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are also part of Pagalpanti's cast.

