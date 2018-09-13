You are here:

Pedro Pascal to make Broadway debut with King Lear; Glenda Jackson to play titular character

FP Staff

Sep,13 2018 13:02:27 IST

Pedro Pascal is all set to make his Broadway debut with Shakespeare's King Lear adaptation. Oscar and Tony winner Glenda Jackson is playing the title character in the show which will be directed by Sam Gold and backed by producer Scott Rudin. The veteran English actor previously starred in a West End production of the classic play.

Pedro Pascal in Game of Thrones as Oberyn Martell/image from Twitter.

Pascal has previously starred in Netflix's series Narcos as Agent Javier Peña, in Game of Thrones as Oberyn Martell, in Kingsman: The Golden Circle as Agent Whisky and will be seen next in Wonder Woman 1984 alongside Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

Variety writes that Jackson won a Tony in 2018 for her work in in a revival of Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women and had been absent from Broadway for almost 30 years owing to her duties as a member of parliament.

Pascal joins the production's cast alongside actors Ruth Wilson (of The Affair), Tony Award nominee John Douglas Thompson, Aisling O’Sullivan, Elizabeth Marvel (House of Cards, Homeland) and Jayne Houdyshell, reported Entertainment Weekly.

King Lear will begin previews on 28 February, 2019 and will open on April 4, 2019 at the Golden Theatre. The limited run ends on 7 July, 2019.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 13:02 PM

