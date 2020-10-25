Pawan Kalyan to play a cop in Saagar K Chandra's next; announcment poster revealed

Produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, the untitled film is tentatively being called as ‘Production No. 12’ and will be directed by Saagar K Chandra

A new project featuring Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan was announced on the occasion of Dusshera. Produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, the untitled film is tentatively being called as ‘Production No. 12’ and will be directed by Saagar K Chandra. A brief motion poster revealed that Kalyan will play the role of a cop in the upcoming film.

The teaser says that the “favourite cop of Telugu cinema is back in a high voltage role.”

The actor played a police officer in the hit 2012 film Gabbar Singh, and its sequel titled Sardaar Gabbar Singh in 2016, writes The News Minute.

Check out the announcement here

PAWAN KALYAN... On the auspicious occasion of #Dussehra, here's a BIGGG ANNOUNCEMENT... #PawanKalyan in Sithara Entertainment's Prod No 12 [not titled yet]... Directed by Saagar K Chandra... Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi... Music by Thaman S. #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/qLWeqn46Xb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2020

Kalyan is also awaiting the release of Sriram Venu’s directorial Vakeel Saab, which is a Telugu remake of Bollywood’s Pink. He plays the role of a lawyer in the film. Vakeel Saab will mark the actor’s return to the big screen after two years after Trivikram Srinivas’ action drama Agnyaathavaasi, which released in 2018.

Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Prakash Raj are going to play important roles in the movie.

Venu Sriram has been given the task of directing the thriller while Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju bankroll the project. According to The Indian Express, Vakeel Saab was supposed to release in May, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic forced makers to push back the release date.

Meanwhile, he is also working on Krish Jagarlamudi's yet-untitled project, whose first look was released on Kalyan's 49th birthday.