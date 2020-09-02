On Pawan Kalyan's 49th birthday, makers of Vakeel Saab release actor's motion poster

In Vakeel Saab's motion poster, Pawan Kalyan can be seen decked as a lawyer with a baseball bat in one hand and a book on Criminal Law in another

On the occasion of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, the team of Vakeel Saab released the motion poster of his upcoming venture.

Dil Raju, the producer of Vakeel Saab, uploaded the motion poster through social media handles where Pawan Kalyan can be seen decked as a lawyer with a baseball bat in one hand and a book on Criminal Law in another.

Check out the motion poster



Marking the actor’s return to the big screen after two years, the movie is the Telugu adaptation of the successful Hindi film Pink, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film starred Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Vakeel Saab will see Pawan Kalyan portray the role of the advocate that was taken to great heights by Amitabh Bachchan in the 2016 original.

Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Prakash Raj are going to play important roles in the movie. Venu Sriram has been given the task of directing the thriller while Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju bankroll the project.

According to The Indian Express, Vakeel Saab was supposed to release in May, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic forced makers to push back the release date. Although the new release date of the film is yet to be announced, with the motion poster being release, Vakeel Saab’s trailer might drop soon.

On the other hand, Boney Kapoor tweeted on behalf of the Vakeel Saab team this morning and announced financial assistance for every Pawan Kalyan fan who suffered from electrocution on Tuesday while preparing for the actor’s birthday celebration.

Check out the post



Pawan Kalyan’s political party Jana Sena referred to the accident as a "tragedy beyond words". The incident took place when some of the fans were busy setting up a banner for their idol’s birthday.