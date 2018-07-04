Paul Rudd on not being part of Infinity War: Felt like there's a party going on and my invitation got lost in the mail

Paul Rudd who plays Scott Lang aka Antman in the Marvel series did not appear in the recently released Avengers: Infinity War.

While promoting Antman and The Wasp, the actor said about his absence, "I was watching it thinking, 'Wow, there's this really great party going on, and I guess my invitation got lost in the mail."

However, Antman and The Wasp, the upcoming sequel to the 2015 film Ant-Man, explains why this superhero is not part of Infinity Wars. Following Lang's law-breaking action featured in Captain America: Civil War, Rudd’s character is put under house arrest,taking him completely out of the superhero game for two years. This is when Thanos comes to threaten half of the life in the universe.

Antman and The Wasp starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will hit theatres across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 13 July. It also stars Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, Hannah John-Kamen, Lawrence Fishburne and Michelle Pfeiffer.

In the film, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne team up after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) asks them to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) who has the ability to be invisible and intangible.

Directed by Peyton Reed, the film is part of the Captain America: Civil War franchise, takes the story forward.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 18:34 PM