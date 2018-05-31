James Marsden to star in live action-animation hybrid movie adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog

Westworld actor and former Versace model James Marsden has been cast in Paramount’s upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog, a movie adaption of the video game of the same name. However, Variety reports his role is still not yet confirmed.

Jeff Fowler, whose film Gropher Broke was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Short Film (animated), will be helming the project. Neal H Moritz, who produced several films from the Fast and Furious franchise will be producing this movie. He will be joined by Deadpool director Tim Miller and Toby Ascher as executive producers. Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons will be co-producing this project.

The latest draft for the film has reportedly been written by 22 Jump Street writer Oren Uziel.

The movie is based on Sega’s speed-based platform game Sonic The Hedgehog, which celebrated its silver anniversary in 2016. The movie will be live-action/animation hybrid project featuring the hedgehog Sonic as he pursues Doctor Robotnik, an evil scientist who has imprisoned animals and has stolen magical emeralds.

James Marsden currently plays the role of Teddy in HBO’s popular series Westworld. His prior experience with live action/animated hybrid movies include his role in Tim Hill’s fantasy action film Hop, where he befriends an animated Easter Bunny. He also received great reviews for his role as the hapless prince in the 2007 animated comedy Enchanted opposite Amy Adams.

The movie is set for a late 2019 release and will be the first time Sonic will be adapted for the silver screen.

