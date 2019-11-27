Pati Patni Aur Woh song Dilbara by Sachet-Parampara captures Kartik Aaryan's angst as a lovelorn guy

Composer duo Sachet-Parampara now have a new song in their repertoire. 'Dilbara' from Pati Patni Aur Woh captures the soul-stirring melody the two are famous for.

The song is both composed and sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, and is written by lyricist Navi Firozpurwala.

Check out Pati Patni Aur Woh's new song 'Dilbara'

High on pain and love, 'Dilbara' is shot with a series of montages, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar. Talking about the song, Sachet-Parampara commented in a statement, saying, "While we were jamming, we came up with this melody, and worked around it. Later on, Bhushan (Kumar, T-Series chairperson) ji and the movie team heard it, and loved it. It a very young romantic song in a very new space. We have tried something like an uptempo sad song. I'm sure people will enjoy it. The lyrics are in Punjabi, written by Navi Friozpurwala."

Sachet and Parampara are known for their work on tracks like 'Bekhayali' (from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh), 'Mere Sohneya', and 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', that released earlier this year.

The original (eponymous) film follows Ranjeet Chaddha, a middle-aged married man who has an extra-marital affair with his secretary Nirmala Deshpande (Ranjeeta Kaur). He makes her believe his wife is terminally ill, and gains sympathy with that false information. His lies are eventually exposed after his suspicious wife, played by Vidya Sinha, busts him.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, produced under the banner of T-Series and BR Studios. The film is slated to release on 6 December.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 16:36:16 IST