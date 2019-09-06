Jai Mummy Di: Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall's romantic comedy to now release on 17 January, 2020

Jai Mummy Di, the forthcoming romantic comedy, starring Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall, is all set to hit theatres on 17 January, 2020. The movie was earlier set to release on 12 July, but the release date was reportedly pushed as the makers did not want the film to clash with Hrithik Roshan's social drama Super 30.

Sunny and Sonnalli, who previously starred together in Luv Ranjan-directed Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, will now play "mismatched lovers" in the rom-com. Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon will essay the roles of their respective on-screen mothers.

Sunny and Sonnalli took to Twitter to share the news.

Check out the announcement here.

Jai Mummy Di will be directed by debutant Navjyot Gulati. According to the press release, it is a lighthearted family comedy which will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to a muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families.

"Jai Mummy Di is a witty and entertaining family comedy. Films like our very own Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and even Badhaai Ho, that released last year, have proven that there is a big audience for stories which weave in family dynamics interestingly. We are excited to bring Jai Mummy Di to the audience this July," said Ranjan.

The film is presented by T- Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and produced by Luv Films' Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Sunny is best known for his work as Sonu in Ranjan's romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

