Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar's romantic comedy, crosses Rs 50 cr mark in six days

Kartik Aaryan's new release Pati Patni Aur Woh has been rapidly generating revenue at the domestic box office. On the sixth day of its release, the romantic comedy has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. Pati Patni Aur Woh made Rs 5.35 crore on Tuesday and Rs 4.62 crore on Wednesday, taking the total collection to Rs 51.61 crore.

Trade analysts predict the film, a modern rendition of BR Chopra's '70s comedy, will easily cruise past the lifetime business of Kartik's last film, Luka Chuppi. It has received little to no competition from historical drama Panipat, starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead.

However, Box Office India had previously noted the film will only have two more weeks at the box office, after which Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 will make its way to theatres.

As the box office numbers of Pati Patni Aur Woh grow, it will be Bhumi Pednekar's second big success after Bala, with Ayushmann Khurrana. Bollywood Hungama predicts the film will also cross the lifetime business of Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday's Bollywood debut.

Here is the box collection so far

#PatiPatniAurWoh cruises past ₹ 50 cr mark... Continues its steady run on weekdays... Will comfortably cross *Week 1* biz of #LukaChuppi [₹ 53.70 cr]... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr, Wed 4.62 cr. Total: ₹ 51.61 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 12, 2019

Aaryan plays Chintu Tyagi, a government employee who marries Pednekar's Vedika. Bored by his mundane married life, he eventually falls in love with Panday's Tapasya, after convincing her of his wife's infidelity. Aparshakti Khurana plays his trustworthy best friend.

The cast also includes Rajesh Sharma, KK Raina, Navni Parihar, and Manu Rishi Chadha in supporting roles. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film has been bankrolled by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, and Chopra's grandsons Juno and Abhay.

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2019 15:40:50 IST