Kartik Aaryan has become the first Indian actor to get an Instagram filter after him. The filter is inspired from his character as Chintu Tyagi in the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. The filter adds a thin moustache and triangular pink-tinted sunglasses that Kartik was seen sporting in the recently released rehash of 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare' (song from Govinda and Raveena Tandon-starrer 1998 film Dulhe Raja).

Kartik took to Instagram stories to share a clip with the filter.

Check it out here

Kartik reveals to Mirror he had discussed several ideas about the filter before deciding on the current one. "I’m addicted to Instagram. As everyone knows, I’m always active on this platform because it helps me to connect with my fans and well-wishers across the globe. When I met the young and brilliant creative team of Instagram, we discussed several ideas, and finally zeroed in on this. It feels really special to have my own filter on Instagram plus be the first one to do it here as well."

The makers have unveiled four songs from the film so far, including 'Dheeme Dheeme,' 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare,' 'Dilbara,' and 'Tu Hi Yaar Mera.'

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles, Pati Patni Aur Woh charts the escapades of Aaryan as Chintu Tyagi, who falls in love with a colleague despite being married to Pednekar's Vedika.

Talking about how different the film is from its original, director Mudassar Aziz earlier said, "Modern-day relationships are based on different value systems. Hence, we turned things around on the concept level itself and re-wrote the plot. Our film shares nothing with the original other than its title and logline.

Releasing on 6 December, the film will be bankrolled by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, and BR Chopra's grandsons Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

