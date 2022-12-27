Bollywood’s superstar aka ‘Bhaijaan’ aka Tiger Salman Khan just rang in his 57th birthday today, and Tuesday is nothing less than a festival for all his fans across the globe. Therefore, to mark the special occasion, his sister Arpita Khan and her actor-husband Ayush Sharma hosted a star-studded birthday bash for Salman and their daughter Ayat Sharma, who shares her birthday with her mamu. While the birthday bash was graced by a wave of stars, the internet crashed in all literal senses after the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan attended the birthday celebration of Bollywood’s Sultan. SRK might have arrived fashionably late but without a doubt led the celeb-roll call at the party. The midnight birthday party truly became a national event, after the two biggest superstars of Bollywood came together in one room, grabbing all the attention. Several videos and pictures of SRK warmly hugging and kissing Salman have truly taken down the internet.

The official fan page of SRK titled Shah Rukh Khan FC Pune dropped the heart-melting video, featuring the rare moment between Bollywood’s Pathaan and Tiger. While sharing the video, the fan page wrote in the caption, “The way they hug each other, there is so much love & brotherhood,” and ended with a red heart emoticon.

The way they hug each other , there is so much love & brotherhood ♥️#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/JTfXYZXhMa — Shah Rukh Khan Fc – Pune ( SRK Fc Pune ) (@SRKFC_PUNE) December 27, 2022



The now-viral video opens by showing SRK hugging and giving a peck on Salman’s cheeks as he takes an exit from the midnight celebrations. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani also took to his official Instagram account to drop videos of SRK arriving and exiting the party. One of the videos also shows Salman, accompanying Shah Rukh to his car as he leaves the venue. SRK and Salman hugged each other before he left.

While SRK entered the party, donning a black hoodie, later the Karan Arjun stars were seen twinning with each other in an all-black look. Both of them donned black t-shirts atop black bottoms, while SRK sported black cargo pants, Salman was seen in matching leather pants. They came hand in hand, to pose for the shutterbugs stationed outside the venue.



Salman’s 57th birthday bash was attended by a host of stars including Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, and Sangeeta Bijlani among others. However, Shah Rukh rightly grabbed all the attention.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh and Salman are set to share the screen space once again. In SRK’s hotly anticipated film Pathaan, Salman will reportedly be seen giving a cameo. The movie, which will hit the theatres on 25 January, also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as prominent characters. Well, in 2023, Shah Rukh and Salman fans seemed to be up for a treat, as after Pathaan, the two superstars will be seen sharing the screen space in Tiger 3, which exhibits Salman and Katrina Kaif in titular characters and will feature SRK in a cameo role.

