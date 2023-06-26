Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan emerged as an all-time blockbuster during its release at the box office. Apart from shattering several records, the espionage thriller also ran for over 100 days at the domestic market. In the movie, SRK portrayed the character of an R&AW agent while DP played an ISI spy.

While the film garnered praises from cinegoers, former R&AW chief Vikram Sood slammed the film for being ‘unrealistic’. While talking at The Ranveer Show, Sood shared why he would not watch Pathaan and said, “I think we haven’t got the art to do this. They could do better. They can be realistic, these are not realistic.”

When asked what he found unrealistic, Sood replied, “you are trying to make a James Bond movie which is also not realistic. Then you have this story of the ISI girl and a R&AW man living happily ever after…take a break yaar (laughs) The whole atmospheric…” He added, “I haven’t seen Pathaan and I won’t see it because I don’t think it is… its not an accurate depiction. Why to waste my time!”

Talking about Pathaan, it emerged as the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 500 crore club at the domestic market. Directed by Siddharth Anand of War, Bang Bang, Salaam Namaste and Anjaana Anjaani fame, the mega-budget actioner also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in key roles with a cameo from Salman Khan as Tiger.

Interestingly, SRK will return as Pathaan in Salman-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3, which is set to hit the screens during the Diwali weekend. The film also features Emraan Hashmi in a prominent role.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.