'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office
According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand-directed film raised Rs 28.50 crore nett in India (Hindi — Rs 27.50 crore, dubbed versions — Rs 1 crore)
Extending its record-breaking run at the ticket window, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” has raised Rs 832 crore gross worldwide in 12 days.
“In 12 days, ‘Pathaan’ has recorded Rs 317.20 crore gross in overseas territories while India gross stands at Rs 515 crore,” the studio said in a press note.
“Pathaan” follows the titular Indian intelligence agent (SRK), who returns from exile to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham) on the Indian capital.
The film, which is Shah Rukh’s first big screen release as a lead in four years, also features Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.
“Pathaan” is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, following Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”, and “War”, featuring Hrithik Roshan.
