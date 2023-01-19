After a long gap of more than four years, the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback on the big screen with Pathaan co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

After garnering a humongous response in the overseas markets through its advance bookings, the makers of the spy-actioner recently opened the booking windows in the domestic circuit and as expected the response is simply terrific.

Apart from the normal 2D format, the film is also releasing in IMAX and 4DX formats and moviegoers are preferring the latter, especially in the metro cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and others.

Looking at the current buzz and scenario, we can totally expect Pathaan to take a grand opening of around Rs 40 crore and if the film gets extraordinary momentum in the evening and night shows it can surpass the opening day business of Happy New Year (Rs 44.97 crore) to emerge SRK’s biggest opener of all-time.

Biggest openers of Shah Rukh Khan

Happy New Year: Rs 44.97 crore

Chennai Express: Rs 33.12 crore

Dilwale: Rs 21 crore

Raees: Rs 20.42 crore

Zero: Rs 19.35 crore

Fan: Rs 19.20 crore

Interestingly, the top 2 openers in SRK’s list featured Deepika. So, we can surely expect Pathaan to take one of the first spots as the blockbuster pair is collaborating after a long time for this actioner.

Directed by Siddharth Anand of War, Bang Bang, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Salmaan Namaste fame, the film is produced under the banner of YRF and also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles. The film is set to hit the screens on 25 January during the Republic Day weekend and will lock horns with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh at the box office.

