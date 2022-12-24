Deepika Padukone, the biggest female superstar in the nation and an icon who has dominated the Film industry for more than ten years, has had a remarkable 2022. She accomplished a number of career milestones in a single year, which speaks powerfully about her unmatched fame, widespread appeal, and unrivalled stardom.

She began the year off well with “Gehraiyaan”, a film that won her rave reviews. Deepika Padukone took a risk when playing Gehraiyaan’s Alisha, embracing all of her flaws and beauty with equal ease. Alisha may be her most honest, relatable, and raw character yet and audiences and critics were impressed with the maturity, subtlety and sex appeal she brought to the role.

The superstar received the inaugural TIME100 Impact Awards, which recognized her works in films and mental health advocacy. With this, she joined other influential figures that, by steadfast effort, have made great contributions to the future of their fields and the entire globe.

The nation then got another reason to rejoice as Deepika Padukone was selected to join the prestigious jury for the 75th Festival de Cannes. Deepika was the sole Indian on the eight-member jury of the international competition, which is unquestionably the most renowned film festival in the world and among the most widely covered cultural events in the globe.

Deepika Padukone then became India’s biggest global brand ambassador as she was signed on by global luxury brands Louis Vuitton and Cartier, making her the first Indian face to be signed by these brands. The fact that these brand names did their due research and decided then to heavily invest in Deepika Padukone and the visibility and appeal she brought to the brand name, says a lot about the confidence they have in her.

Last month, the superstar surprised her fans by announcing her wellness and skincare brand, 82°E, a contemporary self-care brand that was born in India, for the world on the occasion of completing 15 years in the business, out of which 10 she ruled on the top spot.

Then came December, a month in which Deepika Padukone absolutely and utterly dominated. In addition to holding a META event where some of the largest creators discussed her brand, she also had not one but two massively popular songs that were trending and broke the internet, Current Laga Re and Besharam Rang and now the third has also released, Jhoome Jo Pathaan. But the cherry on top in December was Deepika Padukone becoming the first Indian in history to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy, as billions across the globe watched the monumental moment.

While the superstar has an incredible line-up for next year, it’s safe to say that 2022 was unquestionably the year of Deepika Padukone, who is in a league of her own!

