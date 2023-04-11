Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen after a gap of more than four years with Pathaan turned into a celebration for the moviegoers across the globe. While it has shattered almost every record in the northern market of the country, the spy-actioner has created history in Nizam/Andhra.

It has emerged the first Hindi movie to earn over Rs 50 crore there (including the collections of Telugu dubbed versions) and the second non-south film after Avatar: The Way of Water, which collected over Rs 70 crore during its theatrical run.

The previous bests were Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva and Avengers: Endgame, which collected just under Rs 35 crore.

The reunion of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan was a visual spectacle for cinema lovers. Talking about it Salman earlier said, “For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I’m glad Pathaan is that film. When we did Karan Arjun, it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF’s Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. I’m aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I’m happy that they have given us so much love in Pathaan. I was floored when Adi narrated the sequence to me and told me about his vision to bring us together on screen again.”

He added, “His (Adi’s) intention was to play to the gallery and give our fans and audiences what they wanted to see from us. Given how closely Adi has known Shah Rukh and me, he truly managed to capture how we are as personalities in the scenes. This is why people are loving us on screen. Also the way Sidharth executed the sequence and presented us was just brilliant. I’m happy for Shah Rukh and YRF for all the records that Pathaan is achieving. It is a huge win for Indian cinema that we are able to bring people back to the theatres after the pandemic.”

Shah Rukh said, “Trust me when I say this, Salman and I have always wanted to act together but we were waiting for the right film, the right script because we both knew that there would be incredible excitement to see us on screen but we would have to deliver that promise to audiences because they love us so much. If not, they would be mighty dejected and it wouldn’t work for the project. Matlab fans ka sawaal hai, choti script pe nahi chodh sakte types!!”

He added, “So, when Adi told me about the idea to bring the two super spies from YRF’s Spy Universe, Tiger and Pathaan, together do some kick-ass action scenes, which I’m hoping many people have seen by now, I instantly jumped at it because this idea was delivering the promise of seeing Salman and I on the big screen. I’m delighted that people have loved seeing us together in Pathaan.”

SRK further said, “I know it was a long wait for fans to see us like this on screen and I’m glad that we have delivered a film that they are thoroughly enjoying. Besides this it’s too much fun with Bhai on sets. I had missed being with him on screen so it all turned out as it should…and that Tiger scarf I am keeping as a momento!!”

