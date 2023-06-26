No one can forget the spell woven by ‘Pasoori’, the 2022 hit from Coke Studio Season 14. Sung by Pakistani duo Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the song was loved equally in India as on the other side, in Pakistan. Combining folk tunes with contemporary music, the song connects countries otherwise separated by borders. Now, the classic that created an international sensation, is again in the news for its ‘remix’ version. Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani will feature the song ‘Pasoori Nu’ by Arijit Singh. Although the song was released today, 26 June, fans compared it to the Pakistani original score, Pasoori much earlier.

Pasoori Nu

The music label T-Series released a ‘remix’ of the global hit ‘Pasoori’, originally sung by Pakistani singer-composers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The revised version of the highly-acclaimed song is sung by Arijit Singh. It is set to be included in the Sameer Vidwans-directed film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The film will be released theatrically on 29 June.

Shared a few hours ago, the song attracted over 49,000 views so far. It also saw several comments.

Twitter

From food experiments to music renditions, nothing escapes eyes of fans. Social media users took their sides over the song and reacted differently to the teaser. There are some who are excited about Arijit’s version, while others who have criticised the Bollywood remix as an ‘unwanted’ alteration.

One user commented: “WHY???? WOULD?? YOU???? DO??? THIS??? @cokestudio ???? even 100 arijits together can not match Ali Sethi & Shae ‘s pasoori.”

Another user said, “even copying needs talent too, do better t-series.”

“This is such a lazy attempt. And why does Arijit have to sing everything?” asked a user.

In contrast, a user supported the new version. The comment: “@TulsikumarTK vocals in this song sounding sexy nice song @RochakTweets bhai u rock always kam aate ho bt jab bhi u come hit gaane ke sath aate ho bhai.”

Among the mix of positive and negative reactions on social media, one user eagerly reacted to the T-series’ announcement post, a day ago. He wrote: “People are acting weird about Arijit Singh’s remake of pasoori. He has already sung pasoori in concerts and was the talk of the town. This is just like a studio version of pasoori in his voice. Don’t listen if you don’t want to and stop acting weird.”

People who are acting weird about Arijit Singh's remake of pasoori he have already sung pasoori in concerts and he was the talk of the town.

Interestingly, at a recent live performance in Mumbai, singer Arijit Singh sang the same viral Coke Studio song ‘Pasoori’ and the crowd was enchanted by his version of the song. One enthusiastic fan shared his experience by exclaiming, “Surreal night, surreal vibe!,” adding, “Pasoori has a new rendition and boy is it beautiful!”

The user also tagged the Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, as well as the composer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, better known as Xulfi.

