Parvin Dabas lauds CISF Jawan for helping visually-impaired man at Mumbai airport, shares post

It is rightly said that good deeds will never go unnoticed or unrewarded. Therefore, at a time when fans run after the stars and celebs to get one picture, actor Parvin Dabas was forced to get himself clicked with a CISF Jawan. Wondering why? Well, Parvin was melted to witness the jawan’s great gesture after he helped a visually-impaired man in need. Then what? Pravin made sure that the world recognises such heroes in our society and shared a selfie with him. The incident took place at Mumbai airport when the actor spotted a CISF Jawan helping a partially-blind man in a washroom. Pravin revealed that not only the official took the man to the washroom, but also helped him in the urinal and waited for him till he finished. Chances are very high that the post, which was shared on 8 January, will win your heart.

Highlighting the random act of kindness, he took to his official Twitter account and shared a picture with the CISF Jawan, whose name is Sunny Sulaniya. In the selfie, Pravin, decked in his casual grey hoodie, can be seen standing next to Sunny, who is sporting his duty uniform. While sharing the picture, Parvin in his lauding caption called people like Sunny “heroes”. The caption read, “Observed CISF personnel Sunny Sulaniya helping a partially blind man in the bathroom, not only did he take him to the urinal, but waited till he finished, got his hands washed & then handed him back to his companion. People like him are heroes. CISF goes above & beyond duty,” and ended with the hashtags “respect and CISF”. Pravin took to the comments section of his post and added, “This happened today morning at Terminal 1 in Mumbai…had to take a selfie with him and thank him…my salute to him and CISF.”

Observed @CISFHQrs personnel Sunny Sulaniya helping partially blind man in the bathroom,not only did he take him 2 urinal,but waited til he finished,got his hands washed & thn handed him bk 2 his companion. Ppl like him are #Heroes🙏🏻 CISF goes above & beyond duty #respect #CISF pic.twitter.com/dJdFlX5mmI — Parvin Dabas (@parvindabas) January 8, 2023



Needless to say, as soon as he shared the picture and revealed the story, several users took to the comments section and praised Sunny for his gesture. Many thanked him for sharing a piece of positive news amidst negativity. One user commented, “Thanks for sharing this positive news in the world of negativity.”

Thanks for sharing this positive news in the world of negativity 🙏 — Sabyasachi Baldev 🇮🇳 (@sabyabaldev) January 8, 2023



Another commented, “Well that’s true…CISF holds special respect to all of you..Jai Hind.”

Well that’s true…CISF hold special respect to all of us..Jai Hind — Rajnisingh Sengar (@Rajnissengar19) January 9, 2023



A third user wrote, “Great work bhai…We are proud of you bro.”

Great work bhai…We are proud of you bro — PRAKASH RAWAT (@PRAKASH36245270) January 8, 2023



Meanwhile, on the work front, Parvin will be next seen in Tahira Kashyap’s Sharmajee Ki Beti, Sunil Mathur’s Albert Einstein: a Survival Story of a Student, and Sikandar Sidhu’s Room.

