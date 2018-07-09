Mohit Raina, Angad Bedi being considered to play lead in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot

One of the most popular shows of Indian television in the 2000s, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is making a comeback, with Ekta Kapoor as the producer. Erica Fernandes who was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will reprise the role of Prerna, essayed by Shweta Tiwari in the original series. However, the casting of the male protagonist, Anurag, is yet to be zeroed on.



A source, according to a report by DNA, said that auditions are in progress and a number of actors have given look tests. However, Ekta Kapoor intends to find someone whose character traits match that of Anurag, played by Cezanne Khan in the original show.

Actors Mohit Raina and Angad Bedi are in the mind of Ekta Kapoor, who is yet to take the final decision. "Nonetheless, she will decide soon as the shoot is scheduled to begin in two weeks,” the source said, as per the report.

While previously it was reported that Shaheer Sheikh will be playing Anurag, he is no more in the reckoning. The source, according to the same report, added that the hero has to be "a little khadoos, a workaholic and a man who is stuck between two women",

Mohit Raina, known for his portrayal of Shiva in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev was last seen on Discovery Jeet's show, 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897. Angad Bedi, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming biopic Soorma, based on the Hockey legend Sandeep Singh, along with Diljit Dosanjh and Tapsee Pannu.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 15:38 PM