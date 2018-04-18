Parmanu release date reportedly deferred again due to legal dispute; court asks producers to settle differences

The first hearing of the legal dispute over the rights of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran was held on 17 April. Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment and John Abraham of JA Entertainment have moved court to claim ownership of the film which now finds itself in limbo.

According to a report in Spotboye, the film is unlikely to release on 4 May anymore. There is no official confirmation from either parties about this development yet. The film was originally supposed to release in December, 2017. But it was pushed to avoid clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmaavat. The release date got moved twice after that. Now, due to the now legal dispute between JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment, the film has been postponed yet again.

Bombay High Court has pointed out that KriArj has legal and valid rights to the film which cannot be taken away, as per a report by DNA. By Friday, Arora's company will reportedly pay the balance amount to JA Entertainment for marketing and publicity. Therefore, things could be looking up for Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. However, there is no official word on this development either.

Both parties had earlier flung a slew of accusations at each other. Arora said that John has a total sum of Rs 35 crore which was given to him by Kriarj to cover the cost of production and his own remuneration. John maintained that Arora provided his company personnel with wrong bank details and repeatedly defaulted on crucial payments because of which his company had to terminate their contract.

JA Entertainment had even released the teaser of the film online on 6 April. The clip was removed from all platforms shortly as Arora moved court for copyright infringement.

