Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran teaser gives a glimpse into 1998's historic events that made India a nuclear state

John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, which has been facing repeated delays owing to numerous reasons, will finally see the light of the day on 25 May. The makers released the teaser on Thursday in order to kick-start the promotions.

The teaser begins with a montage of historic Indian moments like Jawaharlal Nehru's Tryst of Destiny speech on Independence Day, 1947 and Kapil Sharma leading the Indian cricket team to a world cup win in 1983. Boman Irani's narration then takes us to a secret mission that did not make it to the history textbooks but shook the world with its magnitude. Thus, the teaser is reminiscent of The Ghazi Attack that also explored an unwritten historical milestone involving unsung heroes.

Then the teaser moves on to rushes of John Abraham, Diana Penty and dozens of their associates who look like men (and women) on a mission. The story chronicles the 1998 nuclear tests that the Indian government carried out in Pokran, Rajasthan that allowed India to declare itself a nuclear state.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment. It will clash with Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, at the box office on 25 May.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 20:46 PM