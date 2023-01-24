Paris Fashion Week: Doja Cat covers herself in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals, internet says 'Chicken pox gone wild'

Exhibiting the Spring-Summer 2023 collection of the heritage couture house Schiaparelli, the Paris Fashion Week dazzled the city of lights, after being kick-started on a high note. The star-studded affair was attended by the who’s who of the entertainment and fashion world, including the biggies like Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat. While the sparkle of the much-awaited show wasn’t dull for a single moment, the American rapper became the highlight of the show, after she decided to turn up in a dramatic head-to-toe look adorned with red body paint. Inspired by Dante’s Inferno, Doja not only just painted her entire body but also covered herself with 30,000 crimson Swarovski crystals. While Doja kept fashion critics across the globe on their toes with every step she took, her offbeat look wasn’t taken very well by the internet.

To match her fiery look, The Woman singer’s entire head, face, chest, and arms were artfully bedazzled in red. The official Instagram account of Schiaparelli took to their timeline to reveal that the singer wrapped herself in a red silk faille bustier, atop a hand-knitted skirt with lacquered wooden beads. She paired it all with Trompe lœil toe boots. The post further revealed that the singer was styled by Brett Alan Nelson, while her makeup was done by Pat McGrath. The caption of the video read, “Doja Cat Couture in 30,000 Swarovski crystals applied by hand at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS23 show held at Petit Palais in Paris. Red silk faille bustier. The hand-knit skirt of lacquered wooden beads. Trompe l’œil toe boots.”

As soon as Doja’s eccentric look went viral on the internet, the users were quick to point out that it did not make sense to them. Soon enough the American rapper faced the wrath of the trolls, who didn’t hesitate a moment to compare her with various characters and things. One user compared her look with Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Chote Pandit, which was essayed by Rajpal Yadav. Many even claimed that she looked like flaming Cheetos.

Taking to the comments section of Schiaparelli’s post, a user wrote, “It’s giving alien superstar vibes.” Another commented, “I wish she had eyelashes though.” A third user wrote, “Chicken pox gone wild.” One individual noted, “The fashion houses reached a dead end I think. They seem to be able only to make disturbing, shocking things. I wouldn’t say it is art or beautiful. Just disgustingly disturbing.”

