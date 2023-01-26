Parineeti Chopra receives India UK Achievers Honours as Outstanding Achiever in 'Arts, Entertainment, Culture' category
arineeti took to social media to share the happy news.
Parineeti Chopra is elated as she received the India UK Achievers Honours. Parineeti took to social media to share the happy news.
She wrote, “Such an exciting development! I am honoured to be receiving the OUTSTANDING ACHIEVERS AWARD, in Arts, Entertainment, and Culture, at the India UK Achievers Honours.
Life has come full circle and I’m so glad to be back where it all started! Having studied at Manchester Business School, to be able to come back, receive this award, and celebrate it at the UK Parliament is such an incredible, special feeling. So grateful to the British Council and NISAU for this honour. I cannot wait to celebrate with my friends and family.!”
