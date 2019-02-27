Paresh Rawal questions Ali Zafar's silence over India’s airstrikes against Pakistan following Pulwama attack

Actor and Member of Parliament Paresh Rawal took a dig at Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar on the latter's silence over the Balakot air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Rawal reacted to Zafar's old tweet praising the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over the Pulwama terror attacks.

The air strikes came in response to the Pulwama attack that resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-E-Mohammed took responsibility of the attacks. The airstrikes, being touted as 'Surgical Strike 2.0', was conducted when 12 French Mirage 2000 fighter planes crossed the Line of Control and entered Pakistani air space to launch the attacks on 26 February.

On the other hand, Zafar, who has been a significant part of the Indian Hindi film industry, received considerable flak for voicing his support for Imran Khan's speech shortly after the Pulwama attacks.

Zafar has featured in films such as Tere Bin Laden, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Kill Dil, Total Siyapaa and Chashme Baddoor among others. His performance in Tere Bin Laden received critical appreciation and earned him several nominations in the Best Male Debut category, including a Filmfare award.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 13:54:35 IST