Pulwama terror attack: CRPF jawan sent video from inside bus to his wife, minutes before attack that claimed 40 lives

A video of CRPF personnel taken minutes before their bus was targetted in the Pulwama terror attack surfaced on Saturday. The video, accessed by CNN-News18, was taken by CRPF jawan Sukhjinder Singh and sent to his wife moments before the attack that caused the death of at least 40 personnel. According to the report. Singh belonged to the 76th battalion of Tarn Taran in Punjab.

After Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack, India has been making efforts to diplomatically isolate Pakistan in the international community.

On Friday, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) continued to keep the Imran Khan-led country in the 'grey list', even as New Delhi pushed to get it blacklisted. However, the inter-governmental body issued a strict deadline for Pakistan to comply with a "high-level commitment" to tackle terror networks before October 2019. "Time is ticking," FATF president Marshall Billingslea said.

#NewsAlert – Last video of CRPF martyrs before Pulwama attack. Pulwama martyr sent a video of jawans inside CRPF bus. Video sent by a jawan to his wife just minutes before the terror attack. #PulwamaTerrorAttack | @islahmufti with more details pic.twitter.com/dA0SyXBoXg — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 23, 2019

On 14 February, a terrorist of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. At least 40 personnel of the paramilitary force, belonging to various states across the country, lost their lives in the incident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised not to "be in vain".

