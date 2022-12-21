It won’t be wrong to say that the pan-India superstar Ram Charan has had an amazing year. His last release RRR stands tall among some of the blockbuster movies this year. Not only that, SS Rajamouli’s directorial is currently in the race for Oscars. Now the cherry on the cake is that the actor recently announced that he, along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, are expecting their first child together. All set to embrace parenthood, Ram and his better half Upasana are enjoying the special moment to the fullest. It seems that in a bid to enjoy some leisurely time with friends and family, away from the hustle and bustle of the tinsel town, the soon-to-be parents jetted off to Thailand. Days after announcing the big news, Upasana gave the fans and the couple’s well-wishers across the globe a sneak peek into their vacation, and fans couldn’t keep calm as they spotted her “little baby bump”.

Upasana took to the stories of her Instagram account and dropped some of the pictures from their Thailand vacation, which disappeared 24 hours later. However, thanks to some of the fan pages on Instagram, those pictures started making rounds on the internet. In one of the pictures, shared by Upasana in her story, the couple can be seen posing with their family in a restaurant.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/upasanakaminenikonidela/2996657628295706185/

In one of the pictures shared by a fan page, Upasana and Ram Charan can be seen posing with some of their friends. The RRR actor and his wife can be seen flashing their million-dollar smile at the camera. In the picture, Ram can be seen holding Upasana’s arms, while others pose toward the camera. Reportedly, before the picture disappeared from Upasana’s timeline, she geotagged them as Khao Lak in Thailand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@ram_konidela)



For their fun time at the beach, the couple opted for a comfy yet uber-cool look. Ram looked dapper in his zebra print baggy shirt, white trousers and matching loafers. On the other hand, Upasana looked chic as ever in her slim-fit red and white V-neck dress, which made her baby bump evident on the camera. Both Ram and Upasana accessorised their looks with smart black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram is currently busy shooting for RC15, which is helmed by Shankar. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which smashed many box office records.

