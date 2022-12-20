Did you know 'RRR' features Ukraine President Zelenskyy's official residence?

New Delhi: Did you know the building in the background of the famous ‘Naatu Naatu’ song in RRR is President Zelenskyy’s official residence in Ukraine? Well, yes it is.

‘Naatu Naatu’ was shot in August 2021 in Ukraine as a part of the final leg of shooting the film RRR. Filming took place at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is a Telugu song composed by MM Keeravani. The lyrics are written by Chandrabose and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The lyrical version of the song was released on 10 November 2021.

South cinema star Ram Charan had been in news earlier in March this year about Ukraine. A video on Twitter showed a Ukrainian soldier mentioning Ram Charan.

#RamCharan has helped a security officer in Kyiv, Ukraine, who previously operated as his personal security member during #RRR’s shoot in Ukrainian @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kAi4OmmIZd — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) March 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the recent focus of some of the most intense fighting of Russia’s war, his office said.

The eastern city is the scene of “fierce battles” between Ukraine’s defenders and Russia’s invading forces, the president’s office in Kyiv said Tuesday.

The office said that Zelenskyy met and chatted with military personnel.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy said Russia’s efforts to conquer Bakhmut had turned the eastern Ukrainian city into ruins.

“The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins,” he said.

Bakhmut has remained in Ukrainian hands during the almost 10-month war, thwarting Moscow’s goal of capturing Donetsk province, part of the Donbas region bordering Russia.

