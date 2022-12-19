The Year of Mega Power Star Ram Charan – 2022!

The year 2022 solely belongs to one man and that is Mega Power Star Ram Charan. From the RRR Mania in India, USA, Japan and several other countries, the actor’s performance has made history. From a Golden Globe nomination to the Hollywood Critics Association (Spotlight award), to making it at No. 1 position on the Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the UK to being the face of coveted brands like Disney+ Hotstar & Frooti, and most recently, the big pregnancy news that the world has been waiting for with wife Upasana, it’s truly been a whirlwind of a year.

Take a look at 5 iconic moments of Mega Power Star Ram Charan in 2022

1. Frenzy post the release of RRR: A simple looking, humble Mega Power Star indeed, Ram who had taken the Ayappa Deeksha was seen barefoot with folded hands across Mumbai, being thronged by the crowds and more. His performance in RRR was appreciated on a global basis but the star remained true to his roots throughout.

2. Frooti Campaign with Alia Bhatt and Disney+ Hotstar: Alia and Ram became the face of a fun Frooti campaign. Apart from that, Ram signed one of the most lucrative deals ever with Disney+ Hotstar as their brand ambassador as well.

3. International Fame: RRR bagged 2 Nominations at the coveted Golden Globes award! The two Golden Globe awards nominations RRR has bagged are best picture in the non-English language category and best original song for Naatu Naatu, making it the first ever song to get this nomination. It is also slated as a contender in the Oscars race as well. RRR also won the Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography and Best Soundtrack at the most coveted Philadelphia Film Critics Circle.

4. Tokyo Mania: From young Japanese fans coming and garlanding Ram and his wife, Upasana in Tokyo to being mobbed on the streets and also making a warm heartfelt speech to the people of Japan, the trip was all things love!

5. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana left fans in happy tears as they announced their pregnancy on December 12, 2022. Married for 10 years, Power Star Chiranjeevi made the announcement for the soon to be parents who were flooded with warm wishes from the industry and beyond!