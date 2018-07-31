Pankaj Tripathi to play south Indian actor from the '90s in upcoming Shakeela Khan biopic

The year 2018 has proved to be very busy for actor Pankaj Tripathi. Right from winning a National Award for his performance in the Rajkumar Rao-starrer Newton to making his digital debut with Excel Entertainment’s Mirzapur, and a promising part in Netflix's Sacred Games — Tripathi has a lineup of film projects. He is all set to be seen in the upcoming Shakeela Khan biopic.

Based on the '80s Malayalam film actress, Shakeela, the film will see Richa Chadha in the titular role and will depict the life of the actress spanning from her young days to becoming a nationwide phenomenon as an adult actress in the late 90s. The film is being helmed by acclaimed director Indrajit Lankesh.

It has been revealed that the Gurgaon actor will essay the role of a south film actor from the 90s. While Chadha has already begun shooting for the film, Tripathi will join the team by the end of August in Karnataka for the shoot.

Speaking about being a part of the film, Tripathi said in a statement: "I am delighted to be part of this biopic. It talks about the life of Shakeela that people need to hear and my character is someone who is her friend and also an actor. It is amazing — all the stories, anecdotes and incidents that have happened in her life. Glad I could be part of this film."

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 13:07 PM