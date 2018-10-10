Mirzapur teaser: Pankaj Tripathi plays gangster Kaleen Bhaiya in Amazon's crime thriller series

The first teaser for the upcoming Amazon web-series Mirzapur was released on 10 October. The 40-second long clip features Pankaj Tripathi's voice over introducing himself as Kaleen Bhaiya, the King of Mirzapur.

The video shows an illegal arms factory with stacks of carpets with guns rolled inside them. Tripathi, in a quiet yet menacing voice, explains who he is and what he does. "In this business, either you are on our side or you are against us," he adds.

In an interview with News18 Hindi, Tripathi had said that the series would bring alive the gang war and the earthy culture of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Said to be a gangster saga based in Benaras, Mirzapur stars Shweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal in lead roles. Helmed by Inside Edge director Karan Anshuman, all episodes have been shot in Uttar Pradesh.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, this is the second web-series the production house and streaming giant will release after Richa Chadha-Vivek Oberoi starrer, Inside Edge.

Tripathi was also a part of Netflix's web-series Sacred Games and horror comedy Stree. He will be seen next in Shakeela, with Chadha in the lead.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 13:23 PM