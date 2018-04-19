Ashutosh Gowariker, Nitin Desai to erect colossal set of Shaniwar Wada for upcoming film Panipat

It is a known fact that when filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker takes up a project, he takes it up to a colossal level. Art director Nitin Desai and Gowariker have previously collaborated and stunned audiences with the recreation of the Agra Fort in Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar and now they are all set to construct the majestic Shaniwar Wada for their upcoming film Panipat.

Shaniwar Wada in Pune is of great importance to the story of Panipat and hence the duo have taken up the task to recreate its splendor ND Studios in Mumbai.

According to a statement released by the makers, the bricks for the massive structure have been laid on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya and the construction began with a pooja on the morning of 18 April by Ashutosh, his wife Sunita Gowariker and Desai, along with other crew members.

"I am excited to work with Ashutosh Gowariker again after Jodhaa Akbar. The battle of Panipat is one of the most important chapters of our history and I am glad to be a part of this project. Shaniwar Wada was a stunning place and I am excited to recreate this magnificent structure for the film," said Desai.

The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which took place on 14 January, 1761 at Panipat. The battle was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies — the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

Panipat stars Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film is slated to release on 6 December, 2019.

