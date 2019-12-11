Panipat box office collection: Arjun Kapoor's historical drama makes Rs 22.48 cr in five days

Ashutosh Gowariker's new film Panipat, released three years after Mohenjo Daro, is struggling to sustain itself at the domestic box office. In its five-day-long run, the historical drama has managed to make Rs 22.48 crore. Panipat earned Rs 2.59 crore on Monday and Rs 2.21 crore on Tuesday (10 December).

Led by Arjun Kapoor as the Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the film released alongside Kartik Aaryan's romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. According to a Box Office India report, Panipat was not well-received across the country but did slightly better in Maharashtra.

Panipat re-imagines the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha Empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. There were three battles of Panipat in total, which shaped the Mughal history and rule in the country. Kriti Sanon is seen as Sadashiv's wife Parvati Bai, while Sanjay Dutt essays the role of Abdali.

Here are the latest box office figures

#Panipat continues to underperform... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr, Tue 2.21 cr. Total: ₹ 22.48 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2019

Gowariker, who is known for creating historical drama, revealed to Firstpost his reason to tell this story, "It is a very intriguing and interesting storyline which if not told… because the battle was lost, and, of course, all of us like victories. But tragedies also need to be told otherwise how do you explain so many tragic love stories being successful? This is a tragic battle story. This army consisted of Hindus, Muslims, Marathas, farmers... it was just a blend and unification of a different kind. "

It was recently reported that several members of the Jat community in Rajasthan interrupted the film's screenings in Jaipur. They claimed that the film wrongfully portrays Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal. The protestors alleged that Panipat has hurt the Jat community's sentiments.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2019 17:18:41 IST