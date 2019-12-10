Panipat screenings interrupted, theatres vandalised by members of Rajasthan's Jat community in Jaipur

Members of the Jat community on Monday vandalized a theatre in Jaipur where the historical drama, Panipat, was being screened. They have claimed the film wrongfully portrays Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal. The protestors alleged that Panipat has hurt the Jat community's sentiments. An investigation regarding the matter is underway by the police.

Meanwhile, members of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party also staged a protest against the movie outside the Raj Mandir cinema hall in Jaipur.

Speaking to the media, a protestor said, "The Bollywood directors have knowingly inserted controversial content in their films so that people would be forced to watch the film. It is all a game of money.

The party has demanded that the screening of the movie should be stopped till evening in the state, and have even requested people to stop the screening at other parts of the country. "We will deal with the director Ashutosh Gowarikar on-camera," he said.

Speaking on the protest, Ajay Pal Lamba, Additional Commissioner, Jaipur said, "The police have been alerted to control the situation following the protests against the movie. We have contacted protestors and warned them not to obstruct the legal process during the protest."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asserted that it is a "prerogative" of the government to probe if facts are incorrectly portrayed in Panipat.

Featuring events that lead to the battle in 1761, the film stars actor Arjun Kapoor in the role of Sadashivrao Bhau, who led the Maratha army during the battle against an invading Afghan army.

Opposition leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also condemned the portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal in the film. “The mistaken portrayal of the self-respecting, loyal and large hearted emperor Maharaja Surajmal in the film Panipat by the filmmaker is condemnable,” she had tweeted.

Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal had voiced the same concern via Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 11:44:26 IST