Paltan trailer: Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Gurmeet Choudhary battle it out in JP Dutta's war film

Based on the 1967 Nathu La military clashes, Paltan will tell the story of those unsung heroes of the Indian forces who fought against Chinese infiltration of Sikkim. The trailer of the JP Dutta's directorial venture was released on 2 August and has a star-studded cast of Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane, Luv Sinha and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Although Paltan chronicles true events and aims to highlight the contributions of the soldiers towards protecting the country, nothing seems to set it apart from other war films. The three-minute long trailer shows snippets of battleground sequences along with the exchange of dialogues between the characters about their love for the motherland.

The first look posters of the film were unveiled on 1 August showing the ensemble cast in their military avatars.

This will be Dutta's third war film after commercially and critically acclaimed Border (1997) and LOC Kargil (2003). The film also has Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Deepika Kakar and Monica Gill as part of the cast. The music of the film has been composed by Anu Malik and lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar.

Paltan has been scheduled to release in cinemas on 7 September.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 15:52 PM