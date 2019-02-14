You are here:

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas first look: Karan camps out with Sahher Bambba in Sunny Deol's upcoming directorial

FP Staff

Feb 14, 2019 10:01:14 IST

Sunny Deol is all set to launch his son Karan on the silver screen with his production Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Featuring Karan and Sahher Bambba in the lead, the film is being backed by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P.

The makers recently launched the first look posters of the film. While one poster depicts Karan and Sahher in a loving embrace, the other shows the couple enamoured by a jar filled with fireflies. Nestled in the heart of snow-capped mountains, the couple seem to be camping out for the night.

Sunny, who is also directing the film, had earlier told Press Trust of India: "When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him."

The title of the film comes from a popular song featured in Dharmendra's 1973 film Blackmail.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is scheduled to hit theatres on 19 July.

