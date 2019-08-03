Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: New poster of Sunny Deol's directorial, starring son Karan, Sahher Bambba, released

The teaser of Sunny Deol's upcoming directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will be dropped on Monday, 5 August at 11 am. The film will serve as a launchpad for Sunny's son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba. Interestingly, 5 August also marks the 36th anniversary of Sunny Deol's debut film, Betaab.

Earlier set to hit screens on 19 July, the release date was deferred to 20 September because of Sunny's political commitments. The film will now clash with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor.

Karan shared the news on his Instagram account, along with the new poster. The poster, which captures the leads from behind, are seen holding hands. Their rock-climbing cables are also connected with a heart-shaped clasp.

Check it out

Sahher Bamba also shared the new poster on Instagram

Speaking about helming his son's Bollywood debut film, Sunny had earlier told Press Trust of India: "When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him."

The title of the film comes from a popular song featured in the 1973 film Blackmail, starring Karan's iconic grandfather Dharmendra.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2019 12:57:32 IST