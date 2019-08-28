You are here:

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat claims Alia Bhatt's music video Prada is plagiarised, slams Bollywood for 'stealing songs'

FP Staff

Aug 28, 2019 16:37:58 IST

Alia Bhatt's music video debut, 'Prada', has been caught in a plagiarism row with Pakistani band Vital Signs. Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat took to Twitter to criticise Bollywood of 'stealing' songs, and alleges the 'Prada' song has similarities with the Pakistani song 'Gore Rang ka Zamana'. Written by Shoaib Mansoor, the song was released as part of Vital Signs Volume 1.

Hayat criticised the makers and wrote,'Copyright violation and royalty payments obviously mean nothing'

The video is supported by Jackky Bhagnani's music venture Jjust Music. The music video is presented by the musical duo The Doorbeen, who are behind the hit Punjabi song 'Lamberghini.' Earlier this week, Hayat also slammed Shah Rukh Khan after he shared the trailer of his Netflix production Bard of Blood.

Meanwhile, Alia last appeared in Kalank, also starring Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. The film also received underwhelming reviews from critics and audiences alike.

She recently wrapped up the Ooty schedule of Sadak 2, which marks the directorial comeback of her father Mahesh Bhatt. Alia will make her Telugu film debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 16:48:08 IST

tags: Alia Bhatt , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Mehwish Hayat , prada song , QnA , Shareworthy , TuneIn

also see

Salman Khan says Inshallah's shelving is purely professional: Sure nothing's changed in Sanjay’s heart for me

Salman Khan says Inshallah's shelving is purely professional: Sure nothing's changed in Sanjay’s heart for me

Ram Nath Kovind meets Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai, says singer 'has sweetened our lives with her melody'

Ram Nath Kovind meets Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai, says singer 'has sweetened our lives with her melody'

Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal are stuck in loveless relationship in Arijit Singh's single Pachtaoge

Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal are stuck in loveless relationship in Arijit Singh's single Pachtaoge