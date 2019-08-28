Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat claims Alia Bhatt's music video Prada is plagiarised, slams Bollywood for 'stealing songs'

Alia Bhatt's music video debut, 'Prada', has been caught in a plagiarism row with Pakistani band Vital Signs. Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat took to Twitter to criticise Bollywood of 'stealing' songs, and alleges the 'Prada' song has similarities with the Pakistani song 'Gore Rang ka Zamana'. Written by Shoaib Mansoor, the song was released as part of Vital Signs Volume 1.

Hayat criticised the makers and wrote,'Copyright violation and royalty payments obviously mean nothing'

I find this strange. On the one hand Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs without so much as an acknowledgment. “Copyright violation” and “royalty payments” obviously mean nothing.https://t.co/2x48WIGjf3 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 24, 2019

The video is supported by Jackky Bhagnani's music venture Jjust Music. The music video is presented by the musical duo The Doorbeen, who are behind the hit Punjabi song 'Lamberghini.' Earlier this week, Hayat also slammed Shah Rukh Khan after he shared the trailer of his Netflix production Bard of Blood.

This just vindicates what I have been saying for so long. Another week & yet another anti-Pakistan project. Now can we wake up, smell the coffee & see Bollywood’s agenda for what it is?@iamsrk Be patriotic, nobody is stopping you - just don’t do it at the expense of vilifying us. https://t.co/iCElRpJAa1 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Alia last appeared in Kalank, also starring Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. The film also received underwhelming reviews from critics and audiences alike.

She recently wrapped up the Ooty schedule of Sadak 2, which marks the directorial comeback of her father Mahesh Bhatt. Alia will make her Telugu film debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead.

