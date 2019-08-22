Bard of Blood trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Shobhita Dhulipala partake in grisly undercover rescue mission

The trailer of the much-anticipated Netflix Original show, Bard of Blood, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, was released on Thursday. The seven-episode high-octane thriller series is based on a 2015 book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi. Bard of Blood marks Emraan Hashmi's web show debut.

Opening to tense music in the background, the trailer takes the audience through the dry and sandy terrain of Balochistan. It is then shown that the four intelligence officers' identities have been compromised and thus, taken hostage by a terrorist organisation. With their lives in peril, the only person who can bring them back safe is Adonis, played by Emraan, whose real name is Kabir Anand.

"Mera naam toh pataa hai, mera kaam nahi pataa hai (You are familiar with my name, but not my work)," he says as the trailer shows him as a ruthless intelligence officer. In this undercover rescue mission, he is accompanied by fellow agents Isha (Shobhita Dhulipala) and Veer (Vineet Kumar Singh).

Shah Rukh shared the trailer on Twitter.

Bard of Blood also stars Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Rajit Kapoor in pivotal roles. The series, which is the first original produced by Red Chillies, is created by Bilal and Gaurav Verma, and is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

"This journey on Bard of Blood has been one which I will cherish all my life. It has changed me as a person and as a filmmaker for the best. Directing the series for Netflix, in association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Mr Khan has been an extremely fulfilling experience. I am so glad I could be part of it and very excited about the trailer launch," Ribhu said in a statement.

Bard of Blood will be made available to stream from 27 September.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 16:29:01 IST