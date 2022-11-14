Saim Sadiq’s feature debut film ‘Joyland,’ which went on to become Pakistan’s official entry to Oscars 2023, has now hit a bumpy road after authorities have banned the critically acclaimed film ahead of its release date. Joyland, which was all set to release across the country on 18 November, has now been banned by the Pakistani Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the claims of having “highly objectionable material.” Notably, the Urdu-language film has received several accolades worldwide since its recognition at Cannes and has made waves in several countries, including India.

Revolving around a patriarchal family, with a focus on the LGBTQ community, the film was earlier granted a certificate from the government for its release. However, fearing objections and protests over its content, the Ministry has taken the decision to avoid a backlash from certain conservative elements of the country.

In its notification that was released on 11 November, the ministry said, “Written complaints were received that the film contains highly objectionable material which does not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of ‘decency and morality’ as laid down in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979.”

Massive opposition against Pakistan’s ban on Joyland

Ever since the ban has been announced, it has led to huge opposition from many, including the film’s director. Issuing a statement on the same, Saim Sadiq said, “We as a team are gutted by this development but fully intend to raise our voice against this grave injustice. I am compelled to point out that this sudden U-turn by the Pakistan Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is absolutely unconstitutional and illegal.”

Many others including an actor from the film, Sarwat Gilani also took to Twitter and condemned the move. In a series of tweets, she wrote, “Shameful that a Pakistani film made by 200 Pakistanis over 6 years that got standing ovations from Toronto to Cairo to Cannes is being hindered in its own country. Don’t take away this moment of pride and joy from our people!”

There’s a paid smear campaign doing rounds against #Joyland, a film that made history for Pakistani cinema, got passed by all censor boards but now authorities are caving into pressure from some malicious people who have not even seen the film. #ReleaseJoyland @MoIB_Official — sarwat gilani (@sarwatgilani) November 12, 2022

The film’s story revolves around the younger son of a family which expects him to get married and produce sons for continuing their family line. However, things take a turn when the protagonist goes on to join an erotic dance theatre and falls for a trans woman.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.