Pagalpanti song Tum Par Hum Hai Atke: John Abraham, Illeana D'cruz groove to rehash of Salman-Kajol's 1998 track

It is raining remixes! After creating quite a buzz with their quirky posters and a hilarious trailer, the makers of Pagalpanti have released its first song, 'Tum Par Hum Hai Atke.'

The song is a rehashed version of the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya song, featuring Salman Khan and Kajol. Featuring the lead pair of the film, John Abraham and Illeana D'cruz, the recreated version is sung by Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar, and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Shot in London, the video features Abraham and D'cruz at their stylish best in color co-ordinated dresses. The clip sees Abraham trying to woo Illena while a bevy of background dancers prance around. The original song was composed by Himesh Reshammiya, who marked his debut with the 1998 movie.

"Recreating a classic is always met with a certain kind of expectation, and I was definitely nervous. But shooting with Ganesh Acharya (who also choreographed the original) made it so much easier," Ileana says Indo Asian News Service, adding, "He (Acharya) made the entire song so much fun that John and I were completely relaxed during the shoot. We had a blast."

Pagalpanti also stars an ensemble cast of Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Anil Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. The trailer packs in drama, entertainment, and comedy into a narrative that threatens stark similarity to the Housefull franchise.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios, and co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey, and Sanjeev Joshi.

Pagalpanti is slated to hit theatres on 22 November.

Check out the song here

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 16:21:40 IST