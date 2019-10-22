You are here:

Pagalpanti trailer: John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor switch on their quirky best in upcoming comedy

John Abraham's Pagalpanti is far from the serious, nationalist sentiment-driven films that he has been associated with, in the recent past, at least from the looks of the film's trailer. The video clip depicts John's character as a madcap, flamboyant conman of sorts, who enters a mission along with his close aids — Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat.

Botched VFX aside, the trailer packs in drama, entertainment and comedy into a narrative that threatens stark similarity to the Housefull cinemascape.

Check out the trailer of Pagalpanti

The makers earlier launched posters of Anil Kapoor as WIFI Bhai, Arshad Warsi as Junky, Pulkit Samrat as Chandu, Ileana D'cruz as Sanjana, Kriti Kharbanda as Janvi, Urvashi Rautela as Kavya, Saurabh Shukla as Raja Sahab, and John Abraham as Raj Kishore from the film. Pagalpanti has been directed by Anees Bazmee. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series & Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios, and co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey, and Sanjeev Joshi.

Pagalpanti is slated to hit theatres on 22 November.

Check out the posters

View this post on Instagram

Dil naram hai dimaag garam hai... Baaki sab shani maharaj ka karam hai! #Pagalpanti in cinemas 22nd Nov . . @aneesbazmee @anilskapoor @arshad_warsi @pulkitsamrat @ileana_official @kriti.kharbanda @urvashirautela @saurabhshuklafilms @bhushankumar @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @panorama_studios A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on Oct 18, 2019 at 3:00am PDT

Presenting the character posters of #Pagalpanti... Directed by Anees Bazmee... 22 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/oSw9GjuJ3Q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2019

Presenting the character posters of #Pagalpanti... Directed by Anees Bazmee... 22 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/t8KbPyakRa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019 15:17:13 IST