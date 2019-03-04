Pa Ranjith to collaborate with Mumbai-based director Jyotinisha for documentary on BR Ambedkar

Pa Ranjith's Neelam productions will collaborate with Mumbai-based director Jyotinisha on a feature length documentary on BR Amnbedkar. Titled BR Ambedkar Now and Then, the film will be crowdfunded with an aim of raising Rs 20 lakh in about two months. The news was confirmed by Ranjith when he shared his excitement on social media.

Announcing @officialneelam next collaboration - with @jyotinisha for her directorual debut “B R Ambedkar Now and Then' - this film will make history! Very excited to work on this. Jai Bhim! pic.twitter.com/3JrnRMVRQ2 — pa.ranjith (@beemji) March 3, 2019

Super excited to share with you all, #brant is collaborating with @officialneelam It is one thing to read Ambedkar it is another to be an Ambedkarite @beemji 🌸 Happiest day of my life! 💙💙💙💙💙👊🏽Thank You! We are still very much crowd funding. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/1DH93PmFox — Jyotinisha (@jyotinisha) March 4, 2019

As per an article in The News Minute, the documentary will focus on Bahujan communities in the country and showcase the community through Bahujan feminists' perspective. Jyotinisha emphasises that through her work, she wishes to ask important questions like — ‘Who is appropriating Ambedkar? Why, and why now?’

The music of the documentary will be given by Shankuraj Konwar, an artist who is a record producer from Assam. Pooja Jain will be the cinematographer whereas Anuroop Kukreja will serve as the head of sound production. Kukreja has also worked on films like Udta Punjab and Kapoor & Sons.

Ranjith had recently announced his Bollywood debut film, based on Birsa Munda, the first tribal leader to have risen against British colonisers in 19th century. He expressed his desire to have Aamir Khan play the lead role.

