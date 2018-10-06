Pa Ranjith's debut film in Bollywood, backed by Namah Pictures, likely to feature Aamir Khan

Pa Ranjith, who is all set to make his debut in Bollywood, has reportedly teamed up with the production house Namah Pictures for the project. Further, it is also being speculated that Aamir Khan would be a part of the film.

A spokesperson from Namah Pictures had said in a statement to the Indo-Asian News Service: "We at Namah Pictures are quite excited to collaborate with Pa Ranjith for a film. Really looking forward to it."

India Today reports that the film is rumoured to be based on the true story of an 18th century warrior, who fought against social injustice and will supposedly be featuring actors from a number of industries.

This is not the first project that is based on a true story and is backed by Namah Pictures. They have also produced Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, based on the life of actress Sunny Leone.

Ranjith, who sprang to fame with his 2014 political drama Madras, is recognised for his narratives that focus on ongoing social problems. His film Kaala, with Rajinikanth in the lead, released on 7 June. His production venture, Pariyerum Perumal, directed by Mari Selvaraj, got praise for its biting critique of the caste system.

