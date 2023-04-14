Looking forward to something new and interesting to binge-watch this weekend? Well, we’ve got you covered. Just like every week, OTT giants including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, and many others are gearing up for the release of some amazing movies and web shows this week. The extensive list of fresh OTT releases features a range of content including Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, Radhika Apte’s Mrs Undercover, Jeremy Renner’s Rennervations, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and so much more. To know about these releases in detail, check out the list given below.

OTT releases this week

Shehzada (Netflix)

After showing a decent performance in theatres, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is all set to make its OTT debut on Friday, 14 April. An official remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu hit film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo‘, Shehzada also features prominent actors like Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Ronit Roy.

Rennervations (Disney Plus Hotstar)

The show which marks Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner’s return to the screen after his snow plow accident, Rennervations has released on Disney Plus Hotstar on Thursday, 13 April. A four-part docuseries shot in different cities around the world, Rennervations shows the actor along with his team working on decommissioned vehicles to rebuild them into productive creations.

Mrs Undercover (Zee5)

Featuring actress Radhika Apte in the lead role of a housewife who returns to duty after almost a decade as an undercover agent, the show will revolve around how the agent will find it challenging to get back to her old job, especially after marriage. The show is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 14 April 2023.

Jubilee Part 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Revolving around the golden era of Indian cinema when the industry was just trying to settle in at the onset of the 1947 partition, the drama show will release on Amazon Prime Video on 14 April 2023. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee Part 2 features actors like Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ram Kapoor, and many others in prominent roles.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (SonyLiv)

The popular American supernatural comedy film, Ghostbusters Afterlife is finally on SonyLiv. Featuring actors Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace, the film is based in New York City and revolves around the story of a single mother who relocates to her father’s farmhouse, only to find his connection with the Ghostbusters.

Projapati (Zee5)

Featuring actors Mithun Chakraborty, Dev, Mamata Shankar, among others, the Bengali-language hit film Projapati is all set for its OTT release on Friday, 14 April 2023 on Zee5. The film which shows the tale of a father and son is about a 65-year-old Gour who wishes to get his son married.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 (Amazon Prime Video)

The fifth and last season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will release on Amazon Prime Video on 14 April 2023. The award-winning show has taken the excitement level among fans to the next level. As stated in the season’s synopsis, the story is about, “Midge Maisel finding herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.