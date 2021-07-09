Anurag Thakur has taken charge of the Information & Broadcasting Ministry at a turbulent time when Indian cinema is grappling with revival of a pandemic-struck exhibition sector, streaming platforms regulation, and proposed amendments to the act that governs censorship, film certification, and piracy.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic and with the 2021 Tokyo Olympics soon to be underway, all might not be smooth sailing for Anurag Thakur, who took charge of the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry along with the Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry in the cabinet reshuffle.

Recent events including the uproar over certain content streaming on digital platforms and the criticism of the proposed changes to regulate film censorship, certification, and piracy, coupled with the shutdown of theatres due to the changing social distancing norms brought on by the pandemic, could pose as a series of challenges for the new minister.

Here is a look at some of these issues that the new I&B minister will have to tackle as he takes office:

Post pandemic revival of the film exhibition sector – multiplexes and single screens

A year into the pandemic, most multiplexes and single screen theatres in major cities of India, including Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai among others continue to remain indefinitely shut, leading to massive losses for theatre owners. In fact, in 2020, the Multiplex Association of India cited an estimated loss of Rs 9,000 crore six months after the first coronavirus

In 2021, prior to the second lockdown, the association issued a statement suggesting that such measures would negatively impact the cinema industry as they would deter movie-goers from visiting theatres and lead to further losses for owners. Major single screen theatres like Navina, Menoka, Jaya, and Ajanta in Kolkata remain closed to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 COVID-19 cases is another blow."

cases is another blow." Following this turn of events, the Eastern India Motion Picture Association (EIMPA) appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in June 2021 to come out with a relief package that would aid 'gasping' cinema halls, and called for an exemption of tax and duties for the theatres. The association stated that the brief respite from the shutdown had failed to attract audiences to cinema halls, making it increasingly difficult for theatre owners to generate revenue and pay salary to their employees. Some theatres have permanently shut shop, the EIMPA said.

In Tamil Nadu too, the tiff between Tamil film producers and the theatre owners last year drew attention to the decision of filmmakers to turn to OTT platforms during the pandemic and forgo theatrical releases as cinema halls stayed shut. This further threatened the survival of the still operational theatres so much so that in July 2021, the Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce requested Telugu film industry producers to avoid OTT releases and wait for theatres to reopen.

Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The draft of the new bill to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952 by the Centre proposes to penalise film piracy with a fine and a jail term, introduce age-based certification, and allow the government to order recertification of already certified films following the receipt of complaints.

These proposed amendments have been heavily criticised by the film industry, which has suggested that such changes would render filmmakers "powerless at the hands of the state and more vulnerable to threats, vandalism, and intimidation of mob censors," as per a letter signed by 300 film personalities in July. This proposal came two weeks after the government's decision to do away with the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), a statutory body that would listen to grievances of filmmakers unhappy with the cuts proposed by the Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC).

Opposing the proposed amendments, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said to Press Trust of India, "The draft bill has given rise to serious apprehensions not only in the minds of the film fraternity and film industry but also among all well-meaning sections of the society that cherish freedom of expression.''

Regulation of streaming platforms following furor over multiple web series