The Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce (TSFCC) has requested Telugu film industry producers to avoid releasing movies on over-the-top (OTT) platforms till October this year and wait for the theatrical release of their movies.

When was the statement issued?

The members of the Telangana Film Chamber met in Hyderabad on Saturday, 3 July, and released a statement as the reopening of theatres is still uncertain with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and extended lockdowns in the country.

The members unanimously opined that producers are opting for OTT releases as theatres are not reopening. Meanwhile, exhibitors are hoping that the theatres would reopen by October, being festival time in the country and people would also be in a mood to watch movies in theatres.

Exhibitors and Members of #Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce request producers to wait till Oct, 2021 for theatres to reopen. Post this, producers can opt for an OTT release, the film chamber said in a statement on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dp2VYxyzfL — Silverscreen.in (@silverscreenin) July 3, 2021

Exhibitors urge producers to not take OTT route



In an official statement, TSFCC mentioned that, “Keeping the larger interest of the entire Telugu film industry, all the producers are requested to consider our appeal, or else all the exhibitors of Telangana will plan our future course of action”.

Appeal to the Andhra Pradesh government

The statement further requested the Government of Andhra Pradesh to relook and consider the request of the exhibitors in the state regarding the ticket prices in cinema theatres. They have also appealed for another reasonable and affordable price range.

TSFCC feels that the survival of exhibitors is at stake with low rates of ticket price resulting in the closure of theatres. Because of this, many people will lose their jobs while producers are also not able to release the movies, which is totally affecting the business.

Therefore, TSFCC hopes for a reasonable and affordable rate which is requested to be granted.

What is the next step of TSFCC body?

However, the TSFCC has also decided to conduct a general body meeting on 7 July at the Telugu Producers Council office in the Ramanaidu building in Hyderabad in order to further take a decision regarding this issue.