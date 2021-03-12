Netflix gets notice to stop streaming Bombay Begums from NCPCR over alleged inappropriate portrayal of children
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked Netflix to furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which it said it will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal action.
The apex child rights body NCPCR has asked Netflix to stop streaming Bombay Begums citing inappropriate portrayal of children in the web series.
In a notice to Netflix on Thursday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the OTT platform to furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which it said it will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal action.
Objecting to the alleged inappropriate portrayal of children in the series, the commission said this type of content will not only pollute the young minds but may also result in abuse and exploitation of children.
The commission took action based on a complaint that alleged that the series normalises minors indulging in casual sex and drug abuse.
"Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things," the commission said in its notice.
"Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005," the commission said.
Bombay Begums delves into the lives of five women from different sections of society who all want different things in life.
