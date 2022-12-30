Following the Baahubali franchise’s phenomenal box office success, Prabhas is now regarded as a true blue pan India Star, and his supporters are fiercely devoted to him. Recently, on a leading OTT platform the superstar made a rare appearance on the well-known talk show, which is hosted by Telugu celebrity Nandamuri Balakrishna. The episode garnered 50 million minutes in just 12 hours.

The OTT platform took to social media and apologised to the fans on its official handle as it wrote, “Your love is boundless darlingsss! Our app is offline but our love isn’t. Give us just a little time while we fix it. We will be up and running in a jiffy!”. Another tweet, whose screenshot is going viral, read, “Sorry to inform you that our app is crashed due to overload of love from darling #Prabhas fans. We are working on it and it will be restored shortly.”

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in films like Spirit, Salaar, Adipurush next to Kriti Sanon, Project K with Deepika Padukone and one with director Maruti. His lineup is very exciting and India is patiently waiting for his film to hit the theater.

