Ahead of the 95th Oscars, the Academy’s creative event held a press conference on Wednesday to address a lot of topics about the event and about what audiences can expect this year. While speaking to the media, the creative team behind the 95th Academy Awards, including executive producers and showrunners Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss among others confirmed that Lady Gaga will not be performing her Oscar-nominated song further also speaking about last year’s slap gate incident. For the unversed, the awards ceremony is all set to take place on Sunday, 12 March 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga won’t perform at the 95th Oscars

As confirmed by Glenn Weiss, the Oscar show producer said that the pop singer will not be performing her Oscar-nominated song ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick at the Sunday event. According to media reports, the singer plans to attend the event but won’t perform as she won’t have the time to prepare because of her busy shooting schedule with Joker: Folie à Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

Notably, Lady Gady has performed at the Oscars twice in the past in 2016 and 2019.

Will Smith’s slap incident will be addressed

While speaking about last year’s controversial incident when actor Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock during the live event, the creative team noted that the incident will be acknowledged this year.

“We’re going to acknowledge it, and then we’re gonna move on. We don’t want to make this year about last year. It’s certainly something we can and will address in a comedic fashion,” said Executive producer Molly McNearney.

Notably, Smith who resigned from the Academy following the incident was banned from attending the event for ten years. Consequently, he won’t be returning this year to present the Best Actor Award.

Themes for Oscars 2023

While Ricky Kirshner during the press conference stressed making this year’s Oscars different from what regular viewers are used to, he also spoke about the different themes that will be explored during the event.

Stating that this year’s event will be all about “Honouring the crafts and what it takes to make a movie,” he further added, “Most people see just the actors in front of the camera, but as you know, there are hundreds of people that make movies and a lot of people across the country don’t know what it takes, but we’re going to show that,” as reported byVariety.

About celebrating music and artists

Musical director Rickey Minor while speaking about the musical aspect to be explored this year said that the event will not just talk about the presentation of the music but the diverse music.

He also emphasised delving into the celebration of the 95th anniversary of the awards.

